June 9 (Reuters) - ITWAY:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNS A NON BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MERGER WITH MATICMIND AIMED AT CREATING AN ENTITY WITH REVENUES OF OVER €220 MILLION AND AN EBITDA OF OVER 6 PCT

* THE TRANSACTION COULD BE COMPLETED, INDICATIVELY, BY THE END OF 2017

Source text: reut.rs/2r8rMRg

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)