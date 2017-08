June 9 (Reuters) - CUBE ITG SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH CENTRALNY OSRODEK INFORMATYKI (COI) FOR PROVIDING IT HUMAN RESOURCES SERVICES

* ABOVE MENTIONED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH COI WAS ALSO SIGNED WITH FOUR OTHER CONTRACTORS

* TIME FRAME OF THE AGREEMENT IS 36 MONTHS AS OF THE DAY IT WAS SIGNED

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT COI CAN SUBMIT ORDERS FOR UP TO 116.1 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

