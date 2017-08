June 12 (Reuters) - EBC SOLICITORS SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT STARTED TALKS ABOUT SELLING ORGANISED PART OF COMPANY CONNECTED WITH RUNNING AUTHORIZED NEWCONNECT MARKET AND CATALYST ADVISOR

* SALE PRICE WILL NOT BE LOWER THAN 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FUNDS GAINED FROM THIS TRANSACTION TO INCREASE INVESTMENT POSSIBILITIES OF THE COMPANY

