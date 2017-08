June 12 (Reuters) - SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON SATURDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MANCHESTER UNITED FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF RIGHTS OF PLAYER VICTOR JORGEN NILSSON LINDELOF FOR 35 MILLION EUROS

* ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF 10 MILLION EUROS IS FORESEEN, DEPENDS ON ACHIEVEMENT OF CONTRACTUAL GOALS

Source text: bit.ly/2sdnRSD

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)