June 12 (Reuters) - BORGOSESIA SPA IN LIQUIDAZIONE :

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT BORGOSESIA SPA IN LIQUIDAZIONE, NOVA EDIL SRL, SMIT REAL ESTATE SRL IN LIQUIDAZIONE AND KRONOS SPA HAVE SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH VARIOUS CREDITORS FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING FOR ABOUT 28 MILLION EUROS IN THE GROUP

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)