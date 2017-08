BRIEF-Best Union Company announces prelim. results of Time for Ticket offer on co's shares

June 12(Reuters) - BEST UNION COMPANY SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF OFFER ISSUED BY TIME FOR TICKET SRL ON TOTAL SHARES OF BEST UNION COMPANY

* BASED ON THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS A TOTAL OF 841,311 SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED DURING THE OFFER PERIOD, FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 2.5 MILLION EUROS, REPRESENTING 8.997% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL AND 36.541% OF THE SHARES IN THE OFFER

* TIME FOR TICKET LAUNCHED THE OFFER FOR THE MAXIMUM OF 2,302,375 SHARES AT A PRICE OF 3 EUROS/SHARE

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT 7,048,549 SHARES ALREADY HELD BY TIME FOR TICKET (75.378% STAKE), AT THE END OF THE OFFER PERIOD TIME FOR TICKET SRL AND ITS UNIT TICKET HOLDING SARL HOLD A TOTAL OF 7,889.860 CO'S SHARES REPRESENTING A 84.375% STAKE IN CO'S SHARE CAPITAL

