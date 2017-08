June 12 (Reuters) - BIODUE SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SET UP A NEW UNIT TWO BEE SRL IN JOINT VENTURES ( 50% EACH ) WITH ISUF BERBERI, CHAIRMAN OF THE IMC GROUP AND FUFARMA S.A.

* THE NEW UNIT TO HOLD 100% OF THE ALBANIAN OPERATING COMPANY FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF A PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY

