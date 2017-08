BRIEF-Ingenico reports 58.6 pct stock dividend option subscription

June 12 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* SAID TODAY THAT SHAREHOLDERS WHO OPTED FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND IN SHARES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2016 REPRESENT 58.6 PCT OF THE SHARES ENTITLED TO DIVIDENDS

* 731,856 ORDINARY INGENICO GROUP SHARES WERE ISSUED AND SUBSCRIBED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF INGENICO GROUP S.A. WHO OPTED TO RECEIVE PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR IN SHARES

* SHARES WERE ISSUED AS PART OF THE STOCK DIVIDEND PAYMENT REPRESENTING 1,17% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AS OF 12 JUNE 2017

* THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE NEW SHARE ISSUE IS 1ST JANUARY 2017

