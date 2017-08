June 13 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS

* ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED AT 60 PERCENT

* RAISED 100.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM BOND ISSUE

