June 13(Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE:

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH FUJITSU FRANCE IN IT FIELD SERVICES

* PARTNERSHIP AMOUNT IS EUR 51.2 MILLION OVER 5 YEARS

* SOLUTIONS 30 ALSO ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A MINORITY STAKE IN THE CAPITAL OF CPCP TELECOM

