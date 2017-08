BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions successfully issues EUR 500 mln bond

June 14 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A €500 MILLION 10-YEAR BOND WITH A 1.500% COUPON

* SETTLEMENT AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS OF THE NOTES SHOULD OCCUR ON 21 JUNE 2017

* ALSO LAUNCHED OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH SOME (MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF €200 MILLION SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT) OF ITS 1.750 PER CENT NOTES DUE SEPTEMBER 2021

* NOTES HAVE AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF €500 MILLION

