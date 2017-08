June 14 (Reuters) - EUROFINS-CEREP SA

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY A REGROUPING OF SHARES

* REGROUPMENT BASE OF 50 OLD SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.30 TO 1 NEW SHARE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 15

* COMMENCEMENT DATE SHARE REGROUPMENT JUNE 26, 2017

* NEW NUMBER OF SHARES AFTER COMPLETION 5,044 WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 15

