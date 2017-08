June 14 (Reuters) - IALBATROS GROUP SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON SHARE BUYBACK PLAN AND CHANGING ITS UNIT SATIS GPS SP. Z O.O. INTO JOINT STOCK COMPANY SATIS GPS SA

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON LISTING SATIS SHARES ON NEWCONNECT MARKET OR SELLING STAKE IN IT FOR NOT LESS THAN 36 MILLION ZLOTYS

