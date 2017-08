June 15(Reuters) - PELION SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS CONVENED AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) ON JULY 11

* THE EGM IS TO CONSIDER REVERTING DEMATERIALIZATION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES AND DELISTING THE COMPANY FROM MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)

