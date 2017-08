June 15 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD MICHAŁ KRUPIŃSKI INFORMING ABOUT HIS RESIGNATION FROM MEMBERSHIP IN THE BANK'S SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE FUNCTION OF CHAIRMAN AS OF JUNE 14

