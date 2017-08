BRIEF-TMG upholds support for Mediahuis/VPE offer after Talpa's offer

June 15 (Reuters) - TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROUP NV

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT TAKES NOTE OF TALPA'S UNSOLICITED AND UNREALISTIC OFFER

* TMG UPHOLDS SUPPORT FOR OFFER BY MEDIAHUIS AND VP EXPLOITATIE FOR BEST FUTURE FOR TMG AND ITS STAKEHOLDERS

* AFTER FIRST EXAMINATION OF THE OFFER FROM TALPA SUPERVISORY BOARD MAINTAINS ITS RECOMMENDATION AND SUPPORT FOR THE OFFER FROM MEDIAHUIS AND VP EXPLOITATIE

* SUPPORT FOR MEDIAHUIS/VP EXPLOITATIE OFFER BASED UPON THE CONVINCING STRATEGY, THE DEAL CERTAINTY OF THAT OFFER, THE FAIR AND CERTAIN PRICE AND THE NON-FINANCIAL COVENANTS AS EXPLAINED IN THE POSITION STATEMENT

* OFFER FROM TALPA HAS NOT CHANGED MATERIALLY COMPARED TO THE EARLIER INDICATIVE OFFERS FROM TALPA, AND WITH THAT, AS PREVIOUSLY NOTED, IS UNREALISTIC

