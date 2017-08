June 16 (Reuters) - SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ISSUED 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS

* THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WAS SET AT EUR 2.05 PER SHARE, AMOUNTING TO TOTAL PROCEEDS OF EUR 6,970,000 BEFORE COMMISSIONS AND EXPENSES

