BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros

June 16 (Reuters) - SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES SA :

* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* FY NEGATIVE EBITDA 7.9 MILLION EUROS VS POSITIVE 6.1 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT END-DEC. DOWN 11.1 PERCENT AT 141.3 MILLION EUROS VS 159.0 MILLION EUROS AT END-DEC. 2015

* TOTAL ASSETS AT END-DEC. 63.0 MILLION, 63.1 MILLION LOWER VERSUS LAST YEAR PRIMARILY DUE TO SALE OF OREY’S SHAREHOLDING IN BANCO INVERSIS (EURO 35.3 MILLION LOWER YOY)

