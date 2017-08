June 19 (Reuters) - GIGLIO GROUP SPA:

* SIGNS A STRATEGIC-COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH SECOO, A LUXURY E-COMMERCE PLATFORM IN CHINA

* AGREEMENT ALLOWS GIGLIO GROUP'S FASHION DIVISION TO MARKET ITALIAN LUXURY CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES ON SECOO.COM AND ALL RELATED SOCIAL CHANNELS AND APPS

