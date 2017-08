June 19 (Reuters) - EUROPACORP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP ON MUSIC PUBLISHING WITH SONY/ATV

* HAS SOLD ITS CATALOGUE OF MUSIC COPYRIGHTS TO SONY/ATV GROUP

* TRANSACTION PRICE IS 14.550.000 EUROS

* ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF TWO MILLION EUROS MAY BE ADDED DEPENDING ON RESULTS

