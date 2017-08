June 20 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION

* GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPOINTED RADOSLAW MROWINSKI A NEW CHAIRMAN

