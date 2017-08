June 20 (Reuters) - IALBATROS GROUP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT CENTRUM INNOWACYJNYCH ROZWIAZAN BIOMEDYCZNYCH SA (CIRB) RENOUNCED ITS DECISION TO BUY COMPANY'S SHARES FROM MAY 26

* AS RESULT 3.8 MILLION OF OWN SHARES RETURN TO COMPANY'S BROKERAGE ACCOUNT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)