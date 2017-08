June 21 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE IMMOBILIEN:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SUCCESSFULLY SOLD TWO BUILDINGS IN ITS «ESPACE TOURBILLON» DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN GENEVA

* UNDER THE SALE AGREEMENT, SWISS PRIME SITE

* IMMOBILIEN WILL TRANSFER TURNKEY OWNERSHIP OF THE BUILDINGS TO THE HANS WILSDORF FOUNDATION

* COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION IS SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 2017

