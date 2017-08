June 22(Reuters) - VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF A NEW 3-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED BOND LOAN IN AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF 600 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS WITHIN A TOTAL FRAME OF 800 MILLION CROWNS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)