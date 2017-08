June 22 (Reuters) - FFP SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT SELLS ITS STAKE IN IPSOS

* FFP A DIRECT SHAREHOLDER OF IPSOS, WITH A STAKE OF ONLY 2.1%, SOLD ITS IPSOS SHARES IN THE MARKET FOR €30 MILLION OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS

