BRIEF-GPI to buy part of Sigma Informatica units

June 23 (Reuters) - GPI SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA

* DEAL TO BE IMPLEMENTED VIA THE ACQUISITION OF A NEW COMPANY WHICH WILL INCORPORATE A SIGMA INFORMATICA BUSINESS UNIT, A 100 PCT STAKE IN EDP SISTEMI SRL AND A 33 PCT STAKE IN SIGMA CONSULTING STPRL

* DEAL PRICE AMOUNTS TO 13 MLN EUROS

* INTENDS TO PAY FOR THE ACQUISITION WITH ITS OWN FUNDS BUT DOES NOT EXCLUDE THE USE OF CREDIT LINES

* SIGMA INFORMATICA OPERATES IN THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SECTOR FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF HEALTHCARE AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Source text: reut.rs/2t1RAPa

