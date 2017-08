June 23 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY REACHES AGREEMENT WITH UNION OF BANKING AND INSURANCE WORKERS (BASS) ON COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT

* THE AGREEMENT COVERS PERIOD BETWEEN MAY 1, 2017 - APRIL 30, 2019

