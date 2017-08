June 23 (Reuters) - FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA

* THE AGREEMENT IS FOR HOSPITAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND COVERS 18 MONTHS

