June 23 (Reuters) - AXELERO SPA:

* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ATEX

* ATEX GROUP IS ACTIVE IN CONTENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE FOR PUBLISHING GROUPS

* THE VALUE OF THE TRANSACTION IS EUR 6.7 MILLION, OF WHICH EUR 6 MILLION FINANCED BY BANK LOANS

* THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR WITHIN MID JULY 2017

Source text: reut.rs/2tAEpSR

