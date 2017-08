June 26 (Reuters) - SOFTBLUE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT NEGOTIATIONS ON TAKEOVER OF SUBELI SP. Z O.O. FAILED AND IT WILL NOT BUY THAT COMPANY

* INFORMED ABOUT START OF TALKS OVER PURCHASE OF SUBELI ON DEC. 22

