June 26 (Reuters) - HARPER HYGIENIC SA

* SIA ICOTTON ACQUIRED UNDER TENDER OFFER 3,852,200 SHARES OF HARPER HYGIENIC, INFORMED INTERMEDIARY DM MBANK ON FRIDAY

* SIA ICOTTON ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR HARPER HYGIENIC SHARES IN MAY

Source text - bit.ly/2tbk1dA

