June 26 (Reuters) - ARTERIA SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT OFFERS OF ITS UNITS, ARTERIA SA AND BPO MANAGEMENT SP. Z O.O., WERE CHOSEN BY ENERGA OBROT SA

* CONTRACT CONSIDERS OUTSOURCING OF CONTACT CENTER AND WILL LAST TWO YEARS

* VALUE OF CONTRACT TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)