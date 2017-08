June 27 (Reuters) - IFUN4ALL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT "SERIAL CLEANER" GAME TO BE PUBLISHED ON JULY 11 ON PLAYSTATION 4 CONSOLE AND ON JULY 14 ON XBOX ONE CONSOLE AND PC

* PRE-SALE OF GAME TO LAUNCH ON JUNE 27

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)