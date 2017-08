June 28 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH PLAYER BRUNO FERNANDES FROM UC SAMPDORIA

* SAID TRANSFER VALUE AMOUNTS TO 8.5 MILLION EUROS PLUS A VARIABLE PAYMENT OF 0.5 MILLION EUROS, TERMINATION CLAUSE WAS SET AT 100 MILLION EUROS

* SAID UC SAMPDORIA HOLDS 10 PCT OF PLAYER'S FUTURE SURPLUS VALUE

