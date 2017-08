June 28 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY A 13 MILLION EURO CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, OTKRITIE CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND POWERBOOM INVESTMENT LIMITED (AN ICT GROUP COMPANY)

* ANNOUNCED 2017 OUTLOOK AND EXPECTS 2017 ORGANIC GROWTH OF TURNOVER COMPARED TO 2016: +5-8%

* SEES 2017 ORGANIC GROWTH OF EBITDA COMPARED TO 2016: +8-12%

* EXPECTS POSITIVE NET PROFIT FOR 2017

Source text: reut.rs/2tntvDh

