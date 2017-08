BRIEF-GEDI Gruppo Editoriale: merger with ITEDI completed

June 28(Reuters) - GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT THE MERGER OF THE BUSINESS WITH ITALIANA EDITRICE SPA (“ITEDI”) AND THE RELATED GROUP WAS FINALISED

* THE OPERATION WAS COMPLETED AFTER THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WAS CONCLUDED THROUGH STIPULATION OF A DEED TO TRANSFER TO GEDI THE EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN ITEDI HELD BY FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES SPA (“FCA”) AND ITAL PRESS HOLDING SPA (“IPH”), EQUAL TO 77 PCT AND 23 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL, RESPECTIVELY (THE “ITEDI SHARES”)

* FOLLOWING THIS INCREASE, CIR HOLDS 43.4% OF GEDI, WHILE THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ITEDI, FCA AND IPH, ARE ASSIGNED 14.63 PCT AND 4.37 PCT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL, RESPECTIVELY

Source text: reut.rs/2slaYCo

