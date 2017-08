June 29 (Reuters) - MBF GROUP SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT BOUGHT 2,400 SHARES IN INSTYTUT BIZNESU SP. Z O.O. FOR 60,000 ZLOTYS

* AFTER THAT TRANSACTION COMPANY OWNS 52.97 PERCENT STAKE IN INSTYTUT BIZNESU

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)