June 29 (Reuters) - ACHETER LOUER FR SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY THE ISSUANCE OF OCABSOC (CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH WARRANTS) UP TO A MAXIMUM OF € 25 MILLION OVER A SIX-YEAR PERIOD

* COMMITMENTS ALREADY RECEIVED FOR A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF € 22 MILLION

* NOMINAL VALUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS IS EUR 1

