BRIEF-Eurographics: change in management board

June 29 (Reuters) - EUROGRAPHICS AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FOR BOTH EUROGRAPHICS AG AND ITS 100-PERCENT OWNED UNIT EUROGRAPHICS INTERNATIONAL WORLD OF PICTURES GMBH PROVISIONAL SELF-ADMINISTRATION WAS ORDERED

* THE TWO MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF EUROGRAPHICS AG, MICHAEL GROß AND BERNHARD GÜRSTER, RESIGN FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD

* IT IS PLANNED THAT THE SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL APPOINT THE RESTRUCTURING EXPERTS AS NEW MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD, THOMAS KLÖCKNER (LECON RESTRUKTURIERUNG) AND JOHANNES ZUMPE (BAYERNCONSULT)

* THE SAME CHANGE IN PERSONNEL HAS ALREADY TAKEN PLACE IN THE MANAGEMENT OF EUROGRAPHICS INTERNATIONAL WORLD OF PICTURES GMBH

