July 3(Reuters) - DDM HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY AGREED TO ACQUIRE A DISTRESSED ASSET PORTFOLIO CONTAINING SECURED CORPORATE RECEIVABLES IN CROATIA FROM AN INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR ABOUT 21 MILLION EURO

* ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A DISTRESSED ASSET PORTFOLIO CONTAINING SECURED CONSUMER RECEIVABLES IN CROATIA FOR ABOUT 7 MILLION EURO

