* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDED ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 28 MILLION FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* ONE EXISTING SHARE WILL GIVE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE TO ONE NEW SHARE AT SEJ 0.25/SHR

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM AUG. 8 TO AUG. 23

