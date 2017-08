BRIEF-Sygnity H1 2016/2017 net result turns to loss of 88 mln zlotys

July 3 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS H1 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 184.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 244.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* H1 2016/2017 NET LOSS WAS 88.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO'S FINANCIAL SITUATION HAS SETTLEMENT OF THE CONTRACT WITH MINISTRY OF FINANCE FOR E-PODATNIK SYSTEM, AS SYGNITY IS FINANCING NEXT STAGES OF THE PROJECT FROM ITS OWN WORKING CAPITAL, WHICH IS THE CAUSE OF OUTFLOW OF CASH FROM THE COMPANY, SAYS CEO

* NON-INVOICED RECEIVABLES FROM THE ABOVE EXCEED 80 MILLION ZLOTYS AND SYGNITY CREATED A WRITE-DOWN OF ABOUT 76 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IS IN TALKS WITH THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE AIMED AT OPTIMISING COOPERATION AND SOLVING THE SITUATION RELATED TO FURTHER FINANCING OF THE PROJECT

* IT ALSO MADE A WRITE-DOWN OF ABOUT 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR ITS P1 9 (E-ZDROWIE) PROJECT FOR THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

