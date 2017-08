July 3 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT HAD SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR THE PERMANENT TRANSFER OF PLAYER LEANDRO PAREDES TO FC ZENIT SAINT PETERSBURG FOR 23 MILLION EUROS

* TRANSFER FEE MAY INCREASE BY UP TO EUR 4 MLN UPON THE ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIC SPORTING TARGETS

