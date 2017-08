July 3 (Reuters) - Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA:

* PORTUGAL'S PRIVATISATION SERVICES COMPANY PARPUBLICA SAID ON SATURDAY, THAT FOLLOWING ADJUSTMENTS OF STATE PARTICIPATIONS, IT NOW HOLDS 50 PERCENT OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN TAP TRANSPORTES AEREOS PORTUGUESES SGPS SA

