July 3(Reuters) - BORGOSESIA SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT, ACCORDING TO ITS DEBT RESTRUCTURING PLAN, IT TRANSFERED THE ENTIRE COMPANY TO ITS UNIT KRONOS SPA

* TRANSFER EXCLUDES 100 PCT STAKES IN BORGOSESIA GESTIONI SGR SPA AND GIADA SRL, AS WELL AS AN OFFICE IN BIELLA

