July 4 (Reuters) - LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP SPA:

* SAYS PAOLA FERRARI DE BENEDETTI HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE, THROUGH UNIT ALEVI SRL, OF 5.76 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FOR 3.0 MILLION EUROS

* THE AGREEMENT TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER

Source text: reut.rs/2uGT1jf

