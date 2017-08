July 5 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IN JUNE ITS UNIT'S, STOKROTKA SP. Z O.O., REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS WAS AT 203 MLN ZLOTYS, UP C. 6.1 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* PRELIM. H1 REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS 1.20 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 5.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

