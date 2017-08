July 6 (Reuters) - Prochnik SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS JUNE TURNOVER WAS 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 2 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* JUNE GROSS MARGIN WAS 51.72 PCT VERSUS 47.93 PCT A YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)