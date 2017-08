July 6 (Reuters) - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E DI GESTIONI SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS BOARD HAD EXTENDED TO JULY 31 EXCLUSIVE TALKS WITH BANCA ZARATTINI & CO TO DEFINE THE ACCORDS FOR THE SALE OF 100 PCT OF BIM SUISSE SA AND A COMMERCIAL COOPERATION

