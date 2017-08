July 7 (Reuters) - TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD EXERCISED THE OPTION ON 10 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF CO.MARK SPA

* THE PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE 10 PCT STAKE IN CO.MARK AMOUNTS TO EUR 6,655

* TRANSACTION RAISES STAKE IN CO.MARK TO 80 PCT

